AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,328,000 after purchasing an additional 189,382 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

