ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 283,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 6,584,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

