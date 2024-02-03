ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading 2.4% Higher

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.08 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81). 52 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.79).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.74. The company has a market capitalization of £64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at ASA International Group

In other ASA International Group news, insider Karin Kersten acquired 74,399 shares of ASA International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,967.53 ($44,454.02). Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

