ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.32 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ARR. B. Riley lifted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 590,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 717,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

