Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Miller Joycelyn Carter Sells 32,000 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.77. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.60 million. Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 1,176,530 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,090,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

