Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Position Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $58,110.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 104,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,527.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $4,868,255. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

