Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Shares Down 3.7%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 28,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.
About Anglo Pacific Group
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo Pacific Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.