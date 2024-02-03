Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE:FINS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $13.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.