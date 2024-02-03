Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $100.00

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

