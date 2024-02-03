Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Target Price at C$18.00

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.
Several brokerages have commented on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Shares of PSI opened at C$14.77 on Monday. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$16.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of C$93.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.281114 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.17%.
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
