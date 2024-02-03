Analysts Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $66.92

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

