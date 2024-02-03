Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $73.38

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.38.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after buying an additional 1,166,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after buying an additional 799,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $62.10 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

