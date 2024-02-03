Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.09.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.