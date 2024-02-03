Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

APH opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $104.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,243,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $998,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

