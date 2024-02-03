American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 6.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,054. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 126.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $225.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $188.95.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.