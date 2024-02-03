American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 24,374 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,374 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 3.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after buying an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after buying an additional 901,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.41. 3,733,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

