American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 21,116 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust comprises about 2.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NSA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 615,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.51%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

