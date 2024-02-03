American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 162,781 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,781 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. 4,194,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

