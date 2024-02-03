American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $12.84 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 3.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,024. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $305.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.05. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

