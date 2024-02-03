American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises 2.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.14. 721,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $162.45.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.