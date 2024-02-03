Amalgamated Bank Sells 719 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Chubb by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.68.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.69. 2,094,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,759. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $248.55. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

