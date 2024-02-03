Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,923 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $26,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

