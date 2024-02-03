Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.95. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

