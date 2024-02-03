Amalgamated Bank Has $37.93 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,728 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,894,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

