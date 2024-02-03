Amalgamated Bank Has $37.10 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,135,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.