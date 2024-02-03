Amalgamated Bank Has $34.58 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.