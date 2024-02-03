Amalgamated Bank Has $24.38 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

