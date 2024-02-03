Amalgamated Bank Has $18.96 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $12.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.05. 1,274,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,359. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.97 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

