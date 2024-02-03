Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,652,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,997. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.