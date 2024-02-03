Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NOW opened at $781.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $789.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $714.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock worth $6,713,780. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.