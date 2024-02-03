Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,283,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,516. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

