Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading 8.9% Higher

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.87. 187,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 861,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $881.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,230 in the last 90 days. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 41,406.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.