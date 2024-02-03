Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $155.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

