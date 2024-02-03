Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

