Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.82 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

ALNY opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $234.70.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

