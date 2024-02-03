Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Trading 3% Higher

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 84,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 120,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -197.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

