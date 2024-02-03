Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.68%.
Aisin Price Performance
ASEKY remained flat at $38.96 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aisin has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $38.96.
Aisin Company Profile
