Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $258.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

