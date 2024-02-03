Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.65.
In other news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
