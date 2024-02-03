Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22), RTT News reports. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. Aflac has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

