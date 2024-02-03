Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22), RTT News reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. Aflac has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 4.3% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

