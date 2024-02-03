Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

