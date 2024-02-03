Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 7.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $39,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Aflac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 193,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 157,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. 4,071,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

