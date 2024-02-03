Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $195.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.66, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

