Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $1,397,594 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,837,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after buying an additional 257,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

