Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Shares of ACRV opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $25.47.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
