Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 65,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRV opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

