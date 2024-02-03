Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACOR opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

