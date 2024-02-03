Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Acelyrin stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Acelyrin has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

