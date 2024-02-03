AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.