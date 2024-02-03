Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,196. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.32.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.